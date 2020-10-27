Two students at Haines Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two were among a group of students who showed symptoms of possible illness during a routine daily screening before they entered the school on Thursday, Oct. 22, Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty said Monday morning.
Each day staff members take students’ temperatures, make a visual check of their well-being and ask questions about their health.
“We identified kids with high temperatures, isolated them and sent them home,” Witty said.
He would not say how many students were sent home.
Two of those students tested positive.
Witty did not know how many of the students who were sent home were tested for COVID-19.
Haines School has 114 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, along with 12 preschoolers.
Witty said there are no plans at this point to close Haines Elementary. District administrators and Baker County Health Department officials would make the decision together, he said.
“We would do that if the situation called for it,” he said.
In a press release issued Sunday, Witty said the District is working closely with the Baker County Health Department to notify families and staff.
Students who are tested and are not infected with the virus can return to school after their fever subsides for 24 hours without medication, he said.
The Health Department has contacted students and staff who were in close proximity with the students who tested positive. Close proximity is defined as being within 6 feet of the person who has tested positive for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
Those who were required to quarantine were notified on Sunday afternoon, Witty said. District staff deep cleaned spaces in all affected classrooms and buses Sunday, Witty said.
As of Monday, the two positive tests at Haines were the only ones from the school district, which resumed in-person classes for students from preschool through sixth-grade on Oct. 14.
A limited number of students who were on a bus with the two Haines students who tested positive also have been quarantined, Witty said.
Students who are quarantined will be able to continue their studies at home through the District’s comprehensive distance learning system.
“While it is disappointing that some students will not have access to in-person learning, this step is necessary to halt the spread of COVID-19 within the school system as quickly as possible,” Witty stated in the press release. “One of the key reasons we have invested heavily in our technological platforms is to allow us to continue serving students in situations such as this.”
Baker County reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and four more on Monday bringing the county’s total, since the start of the pandemic in March, to 123.
The rate of new infections — nine cases in three days — reverses a recent trend. From Oct. 10-23 the county reported just three new cases, one each on Oct. 6, 20 and 22.
As he has done throughout the pandemic, Witty asked for the community’s cooperation in helping keep younger students in their classrooms and to help achieve that same goal for older students as well.
“For us to stay in school and to be able to serve our kids in person, it is just so critical as a community — we’ve got to wear our face coverings, wash our hands regularly, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet,” he said.
Witty also asked community residents to avoid events that don’t follow those Oregon Health Authority recommendations.
Another plea went out to parents whose children have a fever higher than 100.4 degrees and other signs of illness.
“I can’t keep a school open if I have multiple kids coming who have this,” Witty said.
