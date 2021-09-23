Baker County's fourth COVID-19-related death reported this week, and the fifth during September, is also the youngest resident thus far, a 20-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 20 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being determined, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Of the 23 previous deaths in the county, the youngest age was 59. Two 59-year-old men died, one in February 2021, the other in July 2021.
Statewide during the pandemic, 27 people age 29 or younger have died after testing positive, according to OHA. That's 0.7% of the 3,649 deaths. Almost 71% of those who have died were 70 or older.
“I’m so sorry for her family and friends’ loss,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said in a press release. “Please keep her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. This week has been particularly hard with so many deaths reported.”
As with previous deaths, the woman's name was not released.
Five county residents have died during September after testing positive, the most in any month. This month also has set a record for cases, with 355 through Sept. 22. The previous record was 300 cases during August 2021.
• A 70-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 3 died on Sept. 18 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
• An 83-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 3 died on Sept. 16 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
• A 62-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 8 died on Sept. 12 at his residence, according to OHA. The presence of underlying medical conditions is being investigated.
• A 72-year-old Baker County woman died Sept. 7 at her residence.
