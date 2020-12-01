This year’s 4-H Christmas Bazaar in Baker City has moved to a virtual format due to current restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The idea is to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Katherine Hauser, 4-H program coordinator.
The traditional bazaar was scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at the Baker County Fairgrounds. An advantage to this year’s virtual version, Hauser said, is that she’ll keep the online bazaar open for at least a week.
“We understand that a virtual event isn’t quite the same as an in-person one, but we are still committed to providing customers the opportunity to shop locally and support community members,” she said.
The bazaar goes live on Dec. 4. The website is https://hauserk3.wixsite.com/bakerbazaar. Shoppers can scroll through the vendors and click to contact the seller to arrange payment and pick up of the items.
Vendors pay a $20 fee. The money pays for scholarships and 4-H programs.
Items that will be available in the virtual bazaar include jewelry, collectables and handcrafts, home decor and food.
