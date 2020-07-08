Five of the nine recent cases of COVID-19 in Baker County are U.S. Forest Service employees, an agency official said Wednesday afternoon.
Kendall Cikanek, ranger for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest's Whitman Ranger District, said two of the employees were sharing a residence, and three others are friends who visited the home. Although all five have had symptoms, they have not been severe enough to require hospitalization. He declined to give the location of the residence.
Cikanek said 13 of their co-workers have been self-isolating for the past 13 days, and there is no evidence that the virus spread beyond the group of workers who lived together.
Cikanek said four of the employees tested positive.
He said the fifth employee had symptoms but tested negative. Cikanek said a doctor made a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 of that employee. That would be listed as a presumptive case under Oregon Health Authority standards.
Cikanek said after learning about the employees’ symptoms he contacted the Baker County Health Department.
He said the department’s contact tracers did an excellent job in overseeing the investigation.
Cikanek said all the affected employees are eager to be cleared to return to work.
