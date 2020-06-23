Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Union County Monday, bringing the county’s total to 263.
Baker County, meanwhile, continues to have a single positive test for the virus.
That infection was reported on May 6.
The person, who has not been identified but has an address in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City and much of Baker Valley, recovered at home, according to the Baker County Health Department.
Baker County officials have been preparing for possible cases of the virus in the wake of the Union County outbreak.
Among counties neighboring Baker, only Grant has also had just one confirmed case of the virus.
Malheur County has had 51 cases as of Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Wallowa County’s total is 8.
As of Monday, a total of 399 Baker County residents had been tested. That compares with Union (1,255 people tested); Malheur (1,083); Wallowa (358) and Grant (164).
