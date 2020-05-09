Most Baker School District employees have accepted a plan that calls for them to be placed on furlough at a rate of 20% to 26% of their work week from now through July 31, and the rest could join them soon.
But Superintendent Mark Witty said Thursday that the reduced work schedule will not result in a reduction in pay for employees.
The administrative staff and confidential employees, who do not belong to a union, agreed to the plan on Monday. The Baker Education Association, the union that represents the teachers and other certified staff, approved it Thursday.
That is a total of 155 employees so far who will reduce working hours, but thanks to the federal CARES Act and the Oregon Work Share program through the state Employment Department, they will not suffer pay cuts.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will pay furloughed employees $600 per week during the work time reduction. The funding will expire on June 11 for teachers and others whose contracts end with the school year, Witty said. Others who work on longer schedules will continue to receive the $600 per week checks through July.
Those whose hours have been reduced will receive an unemployment benefit based on their wages, plus the CARES money.
“It is part of the Trump Administration’s stimulus package,” Witty said. “It definitely is a way for us to protect programming for the future while maintaining our staff,” he said.
It will also benefit the community as school employees spend money to support the local economy, he said.
If the District’s 106 classified employees accept the proposal when they vote on Tuesday, the savings is estimated at about $300,000, Witty said.
The plan will allow the District to continue providing food to all children 18 and younger Monday through Friday, child care for emergency service workers and distance learning programing four days a week until the end of the school year.
Some employees will earn more money under the reduced work schedule, Witty said Thursday.
“The rationale is that I want to do everything we can to protect programming as long as possible and I want our employees to be kept healthy financially,” he said.
Witty said the action was taken partly in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s preliminary funding forecast calling for a “significantly reduced” budget allocation for K-12 schools in 2020-21 because of the statewide recession that has resulted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baker School District could see funding cut by up to 17% next school year, the superintendent said.
But thanks to the savings expected through the furloughing of staff, the District will be able to put the anticipated $300,000 savings aside for next year’s budget, Witty said.
“My hope is that this recession will be short lived, but it is difficult to predict when economic restraints in place to protect community health will be lifted.
“This furlough provides us a way to hedge against the real cuts in the K-12 revenue package for 2020-21 as well as potential future budgets,” he stated in a press release issued Friday.
