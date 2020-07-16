In a normal July, Shelly Cutler, on this third Thursday of the month, would be signing papers and answering phone calls and quite possibly nurturing the sort of headache that afflicts people who have far more tasks to finish than hours to finish them.
This is not a normal July.
And it’s Cutler’s heart that hurts rather than her head.
She’s the executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor for Miners Jubilee, Baker City’s traditional summer festival.
In past years Cutler would be busy today welcoming dozens of vendors to Geiser-Pollman Park for their weekend run of selling crafts and T-shirts and satisfying that peculiar summer appetite that only deep-fried foods can satisfy.
This year she mailed refund checks to many of those vendors.
“That was disappointing,” Cutler said.
If 2020 had an official adjective that might be the one.
Cutler announced on June 19 that Miners Jubilee wouldn’t happen.
Cutler acknowledged on Wednesday that she canceled the event with a certain trepidation, even though it seemed all but certain Jubilee couldn’t comply with the limit of 250 people attending such events that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown had announced.
In the ensuing month, however, a major festival has seemingly become even less feasible, as Oregon’s number of COVID-19 infections has nearly doubled.
Cutler said that trend, though it didn’t curb her sadness about missing Jubilee, did ease her mind somewhat about her decision to cancel the festival.
“It definitely was the right decision to make,” she said. “I don’t know that we would have had a choice.”
Brown announced this week that starting Wednesday, residents are required to wear a face covering when outdoors if they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
Cutler said that had the Chamber chosen to try to put on a modified version of Miners Jubilee, with social distancing and, now, the mask requirement, she believes the event would not have been the carefree celebration people are accustomed to.
Cutler said she would have been “incredibly anxious” during the Jubilee, striving to ensure that attendees complied with COVID-19 precautions.
“I would have been more anxious than excited,” she said. “We don’t want to be the cause of an outbreak.”
Cutler said she envisions that trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing would have been a challenge for the Chamber, as well as an impediment to people who are accustomed to roaming at will through Geiser-Pollman Park and lining the downtown sidewalks for the Jubilee parade.
“Jubilee is supposed to be a time of fun and happiness and reconnection,” she said — the latter referring to the Baker High School class reunions that have become a tradition during Jubilee.
Cutler said that based on vendors signing up in January and February, before the pandemic, she believed the 2020 Jubilee would have been a great event, with more than 100 vendors.
She had been preparing to change the layout at the park to accommodate the larger number of booths.
She said about one-third of vendors requested a refund, while the others chose to apply the money to their 2021 reservation.
Cutler has said in previous interviews that the Jubilee generates about $3,500 in profit for the Chamber of Commerce.
She said her biggest concern is the loss of revenue for local businesses.
