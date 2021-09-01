By JAYSON JACOBY
Baker County residents ages 20 to 59 have accounted for a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to data from the Baker County Health Department.
The department has compiled a pie chart showing the percentage of cases, by age range, from the start of the pandemic through Aug. 22, 2021.
The county reported 1,344 cases during that period.
(The breakdown of cases by age is not available starting Aug. 23. The county had 82 cases from Aug. 23-31.)
Almost 61% of the county’s COVID-19 cases through Aug. 22 were in people ages 20 to 59.
That age range accounts for 41% of the county’s population.
The largest share of cases through Aug. 22 was in residents in the age range 30 to 39. That group accounted for 17.6% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
There are about 1,950 county residents in that age range, which constitutes about 11.7% of the county’s population of 16,668.
Among Baker County residents in their 30s, the vaccination rate is 31.9%. Statewide, the vaccination rate for that age group is 69%. The difference between the state and county vaccination rates — 37.1% — is the largest among age groups.
The rest of the age breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Baker County, in order of percentage:
Ages 50 to 59
This group, with about 2,290 residents in the county, has had 15% of the county’s cases, and it makes up 13.7% of the population.
The vaccination rate for people in their 50s in Baker County is 44%. The statewide rate for that age range is 72.2%.
Ages 20 to 29
There are about 1,300 county residents in this age range, about 7.8% of the population. The age group accounts for 14.8% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
The vaccination rate for Baker County residents in their 20s is 33%. The statewide rate is 63.1%.
Ages 40 to 49
This age group, with about 1,640 county residents, constitutes about 9.9% of the county’s population. It accounts for 13.2% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
Baker County’s vaccination rate for people in their 40s is 42.6%. The Oregon rate is 72.1%.
Ages 60 to 69
This is the largest age group in the county, with about 3,080 residents, roughly 18.5% of the population. The age group has accounted for 12.1% of COVID-19 cases.
In Baker County, the vaccination rate for people in their 60s is 54.6%. The statewide rate is 77.3%.
Ages 10 to 19
This age group accounted for 9.5% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
Portland State University’s Population Research Center doesn’t list the number of Baker County residents in this age range. There are about 1,270 residents ages 12 to 19, which is 7.6% of the county’s population.
Residents 17 and younger constitute about 18.2% of the county’s population, and 14% of COVID-19 cases.
People younger than 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated. Baker County’s vaccination rate for people ages 12 to 19 is 25.7%. The statewide rate for that age range is 56.7%.
Baker County’s oldest residents, meanwhile — those 70 and older — have accounted for a disproportionately small percentage of the county’s virus cases.
Ages 70 to 79
This age group, with about 2,200 members in the county, accounts for about 13.2% of the population. But residents in their 70s have had 7.3% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.
Baker County’s vaccination rate for residents in their 70s is 67%. The statewide rate is 86%.
Ages 80 and older
With about 1,100 residents, this age group constitutes 6.6% of the county’s population. About 5.3% of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been in residents 80 or older.
In Baker County, 69.4% of residents 80 and older are vaccinated, the highest rate among age groups. The statewide rate is 79.4%.
The statistics tell a much different tale when it comes to COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
There have been 19 deaths during the pandemic, and all but three of those Baker County residents were older than 70.
The exceptions are two residents who were 59 when they died, and one 65-year-old.
The other ages: 82, 90, 83, 95, 85, 86, 88, 87, 85, 81, 75, 71, 74, 95, 93, 83.
The average age of county residents who died after testing positive for the virus is 80.8 years.
Statewide, 72.5% of COVID-19-related deaths were residents 70 or older, and 48.5% were 80 or older.
August sets record for cases
The surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the more contagious delta variant set a new monthly record for cases in Baker County.
There were 13 cases reported on the final day of the month, raising the August total to 300. The previous record was 196 cases in December 2020.
August’s total exceeded the combined total for July (91), June (70) and May (51).
The case rate was consistent, with 147 during the first 15 days of the month, and 153 over the final 16 days. There were 10 or more cases on 11 of the month’s 31 days, the most days with double-digit cases during the pandemic. The previous record was six days, in December 2020.
