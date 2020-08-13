After being forced to close her Baker City salon for most of the spring due to state restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Shannon Lang-Maxwell had just returned to something like a normal schedule when a co-worker brought her the troubling news on the evening of July 29.
The worker, one of five who leases space at A-Diva Salon & Day Spa at 2030 Resort St., had lost her sense of taste and smell.
Lang-Maxwell, who opened the salon about 16 years ago, knew that was a symptom strongly associated with COVID-19 infection.
Not long after, she learned that a second co-worker had the same symptom.
All six employees were tested for the virus.
Four, including Lang-Maxwell, were negative.
The two who had lost their sense of taste and smell both tested positive.
(Lang-Maxwell declined to name the two, saying they didn’t want to be interviewed for this story.)
Lang-Maxwell again closed her salon.
She also posted on her business’ Facebook page about the situation, notifying customers of the days that one employee had worked — at that time she only knew of the one worker having symptoms.
Lang-Maxwell said that since then she has been in frequent contact with the Baker County Health Department to ensure that she and her five employees are monitored for symptoms.
She said the Health Department advised her that the workers who tested negative could return to the salon on Monday.
The two who tested positive were able to return on Wednesday, Lang-Maxwell said.
Nancy Staten, the Health Department administrator, said the agency does not officially clear employees to return to work after they have tested positive or been identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive. But Staten said Health Department officials will advise business owners, on a case-by-case basis, about when employees have met state-recommended time frames for self-quarantining.
Employees can return to work when health officials determine they are no longer potentially infectious. The time frame depends on factors such as whether the person tested positive, and when symptoms went away.
Lang-Maxwell said she felt it was her responsibility as a business owner who serves the public, to be forthcoming under the circumstances.
“I want to let people know what happened,” she said. “The more we can get educated about it the better. We have to be honest as a community. The whole community doesn’t have to just shut down. We have to continue with life.”
Lang-Maxwell said she also wanted to emphasize that she takes the threat of the virus seriously, both as a business owner and an individual.
She suffered a chemical burn to her lungs two years ago, an injury that caused permanent damage to her vocal chords and led to severe asthma. Her condition makes her susceptible to respiratory infections such as COVID-19.
“I have done everything possible that you’re supposed to do because of my situation,” Lang-Maxwell said.
Although Oregon Gov. Kate Brown eased regulations on salons and some other businesses starting May 15, Lang-Maxwell said she didn’t reopen until late May, and then only allowed one employee with one client at a time in the salon.
She said she gradually increased the number of people allowed in the building, although even before the two workers tested positive she was generally restricting capacity to three employees, each with one client, at a time.
She said both her employees and clients wear face masks. The salon’s waiting room is closed, and clients wait outside until their appointment. All clients and employees have their temperatures checked, and seats and other surfaces are cleaned after each appointment, she said.
(Lang-Maxwell said that neither of the workers who tested positive ever had a fever, which is also a common symptom of COVID-19 infection.)
“I feel completely safe and comfortable having clients,” she said.
In her July 31 Facebook post Lang-Maxwell wrote: “We take this virus very seriously & have prided ourselves in providing a safe environment & all the safe practices we have been following.”
Lang-Maxwell said she didn’t lose her sense of taste or smell, but she did have what seemed like a severe sinus infection.
Because of her pre-existing conditions she said she was actually tested twice, with both results being negative.
She noted that health officials told her the test is about 70% accurate on average, however.
None of the three other salon workers had symptoms, Lang-Maxwell said. But she said Health Department officials told them to all assume they could have been infected and to self-quarantine.
Lang-Maxwell said she’s not sure how many relatives and friends of salon employees were interviewed by contact tracers. She said she’s not aware of any of those people subsequently testing positive. She noted that people who don’t have symptoms generally aren’t tested, something the Health Department has confirmed.
Lang-Maxwell said she has no definitive evidence as to how either of the two salon workers contracted COVID-19.
One had recently visited a water park in Boise and gone camping with friends, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.