On the weekend when most people deal with beef by tossing it on a sizzling barbecue, Jesse Brown will be tussling with a quarter-ton of steer that’s very much alive.
And capable of running at about 25 mph, something beyond the capacity of the average ribeye steak.
A spatula, suffice it to say, is of no use to Brown.
He’s a 27-year-old professional steer wrestler from Baker City.
Last September Brown set an arena record in the event at Oregon’s most famous rodeo, the Pendleton Round-Up, bringing his steer down in 3.7 seconds.
Brown had big goals for 2020.
Then came the coronavirus.
He was competing at Rodeo Houston in Texas in early March, a 3-week event that normally draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. The top steer wrestler wins $50,000.
But when organizers learned that a man who attended a barbecue cookoff associated with the rodeo on Feb. 28, along with about 73,000 others, had tested positive for COVID-19, they canceled the Rodeo on March 11.
It had been scheduled to continue through March 22.
And that was just the start.
“It was the domino effect from there,” Brown said.
Rather than compete in rodeos across the West, trying to climb into the top 15 steer wrestlers in money earnings and thus qualify for a spot in rodeo’s biggest event — the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas — Brown returned to Baker City.
He was disappointed.
But Brown said he was also more fortunate than many of his fellow competitors who didn’t have an alternative.
Brown, meanwhile, went back to work at Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires, the business his dad, Jim, co-owns with Jim’s brother, and Jesse’s uncle, Rocky Brown.
“Some of these guys don’t have that luxury,” Jesse Brown said. “There was a lot of big disappointment for a lot of people.”
He had planned to compete in about 85 to 90 rodeos this year.
But then events were canceled for the better part of 2 months.
On the positive side, Brown said, all steer wrestlers were sidelined so he didn’t fall behind in his quest to qualify for the National Finals.
“It put everybody in a bind,” he said.
While waiting for the rodeo season to resume, Brown spent hours practicing at his family’s property along with Mike McGinn.
“We’ve had a bunch of steers at the house to practice with,” Brown said.
He returned to competition in late May at Cave Creek, Arizona, driving 30 hours total.
Brown said he wouldn’t have done that in a normal year because the rodeo has a relatively small purse.
But in 2020 he was eager to compete anywhere.
“No one has a ton of money won at this point, which leaves it wide open,” Brown said.
He traveled to Oklahoma and Texas the second week of June to compete in a pair of rodeos.
But the holiday week is when Brown hopes to make major progress toward qualifying for the National Finals.
“This is the first big weekend back,” he said.
On Tuesday morning Brown was driving through Salt Lake City, heading for a rodeo in Oakley, Utah.
It was the first event in a hectic week during which Brown will compete in nine rodeos in six states — Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Montana and Wyoming.
Brown is ready.
“It’s like cowboy Christmas,” he said of the whirlwind holiday week. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Brown will cover thousands of miles, some by pickup and some by airplane.
It’s a logistical challenge, he said, but family and friends will help make sure his horse and other equipment gets where it needs to go.
He said he usually travels in a group with three other steer wrestlers.
Brown said his calendar lists 14 rodeos through July. After that he’s not sure.
“I haven’t got to August yet,” he said.
Brown hopes the season will extend beyond its usual end Oct. 1, giving competitors more events to attend in their quest for Las Vegas and the 10-night National Finals at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Brown said restrictions at rodeos depends on the location, and the guidelines in place in each state.
At Cave Creek, Arizona, riders were required to wear masks, and there were no spectators.
But in Oklahoma and Texas fans were in the stands, and Brown said those seemed like normal rodeos.
New medical release forms and pre-event temperature checks are commonplace, Brown said.
He won’t be able to defend his record-setting performance at Pendleton in September, as the Round-Up has been canceled.
But Brown still hopes to be in Vegas this winter.
“It’s the Super Bowl of rodeo,” he said.
