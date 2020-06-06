Baker County began the second phase of the state’s reopening plan today, with more people allowed to attend both indoor and outdoor events, including church services.
Phase 2 guidelines also authorize some types of the businesses that had been closed during phase 1 to reopen, including theaters, bowling alleys and swimming pools.
Restaurants and bars, which had been required to close at 10 p.m. during phase 1, which started May 15, can now stay open until midnight.
In all cases the state continues to require people, or groups who are together, to stay 6 feet apart.
That guideline defines how many customers are allowed in restaurants, bars and other businesses, and how many people can attend church services and other events, both indoor and outdoor.
Although restaurants and bars are still required to space tables at least 6 feet apart, phase 2 does allow some flexibility depending on the types of booths.
Businesses, instead of the 6-foot spacing, can install a plexiglass or other “nonpermeable physical barrier that is easily cleaned if the barrier is at least 1 foot higher than head level for customers seated and at least 3 feet wide or at least the width of the booth if wider than 3 feet.”
But phase 2 continues to prohibit patrons from sitting at counters or bars “unless the counter faces a window or wall and at least 6 feet of distance is maintained between parties and/or staff behind the bar.”
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said one of the major changes between phase 1 and 2 is that the latter increases the number of people attending events. During phase 1 the limit was 25 people.
Phase 2 increases that to 50 people for indoor gatherings and 100 people for outdoor gatherings.
However, phase 2 guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority also authorized up to 250 people in several categories of events or businesses, so long as the size of the outdoor venue or building allows for social distancing.
The categories with the 250-person limit include restaurants and bars, churches, indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities and fitness-related organizations.
Bennett said county officials have reviewed the guidelines, and it appears to them that the 250-person limit would apply to most events and businesses in Baker County, so that’s the numerical threshold the county is focusing on rather than the 50- and 100-person limits.
How long does phase 2 last?
During a press conference Wednesday announcing phase 2, Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said phase 2 will be in effect for “several months.”
Previously, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has said Oregonians shouldn’t expect larger festivals and gatherings to happen at least until September.
But Bennett said he and other county officials are already working on a proposal that would further ease restrictions in counties with no coronavirus outbreaks — what he calls phase “2A.”
The initial idea, Bennett said, is that counties which continue to have few cases of the virus could potentially move into a new phase in about three weeks.
“We’re going to be pushing forward with a proposal,” he said.
County officials have not decided the specifics they’ll include in that proposal, such as increases in the number of people allowed at events or potentially reducing the dimensions of social distancing from the familiar 6 feet, Bennett said.
As of Friday, Baker County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. That case was announced on May 6.
A total of 269 Baker County residents have been tested for the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Bennett said county officials will also be working with local school districts to ensure they have resources they need to meet yet-to-be-determined requirements for opening this fall.
Eltrym Theatre
Terry McQuisten, who owns Baker City’s only movie theater, said it might not be long before residents can again enjoy a film on the big screen.
“June 27 is our 80th anniversary, so I’m aiming to be open by then,” McQuisten said.
She wants to have a technician from Portland check out the Eltrym’s projectors, which have been sitting for three months.
Because studios aren’t releasing new movies right now it will be a challenge to find films that will attract audiences.
At least one new movie is supposed to come out in July, but McQuisten said she was unsure if it will be postponed. If new movies don’t come out, McQuinsten said she still plans to open the Eltrym, and show classics instead.
In the meantime the theater is serving takeout popcorn and cotton candy on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.