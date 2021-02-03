Baker County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort will expand next week when the Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are slated to each receive about 100 doses.
The shipments are part of the federal government’s strategy to distribute about 1 million doses to 6,500 pharmacies nationwide, the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
The two Baker City pharmacies will administer their doses based on Oregon’s eligibility guidelines, said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for the company that owns both Safeway and Albertsons stores.
The state is focusing now on inoculating teachers and other school employees and workers in early learning and childcare. People 80 and older are slated to become eligible on Feb. 8, although some older residents have been inoculated depending on vaccine availability.
People who are eligible can find an appointment scheduler and other information at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19 and www.safeway.com/COVID-19, beginning as early as next week. New appointments are added to the online scheduler as vaccine becomes available, so currently the public will not see appointments available as pharmacies do not yet have vaccine.
“Demand is high and appointments are often claimed very quickly, and we ask the public to remain patient,” McGinnis wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald on Wednesday, Feb. 3. “As dose allocations increase, so too will the opportunity to secure an appointment. The company is kindly asking the public to please check the website first for the most up-to-date information, before calling your local store or pharmacy.”
So far, COVID-19 vaccines in the county have been administered by the Baker County Health Department, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center-Baker City, and the Pine Eagle Clinic at Halfway.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 2, a total of 1,145 Baker County residents have received the first of two required doses, and 211 more have had both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The total of 1,356 residents constitutes about 8.1% of Baker County’s population of 16,800.
That compares to 595 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic started — 3.5% of the population.
Baker County had its busiest day of inoculations on Friday, Jan. 29, when 347 doses were given.
Both the Health Department and the hospital had vaccination clinics that day, focusing on teachers, other school employees and childcare providers.
Gary Dielman of Baker City isn’t a member of that priority group, but, at 81 years old, he is part of the next priority group, those 80 and older.
He unexpectedly got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday thanks to the relatively short shelf life of that vaccine.
Each vial contains 10 doses, and once the vial has been punctured, all the doses must be injected within six hours.
Nancy Staten, director of the Health Department, said in an earlier interview that the county had not wasted a single dose, and that she intended to keep that record intact.
Dielman said that as far as he knows he wasn’t on a waiting list. However, he said he had asked county officials about the vaccine distribution system, so the county should have had his name and age on file.
He said he got a phone call from the Health Department about 3 p.m. on Friday. The caller offered him a first dose of the vaccine if he could arrive quickly.
Dielman said that within an hour or so he had received his first shot and returned home.
He said his arm was sore for a couple days but he had no other side effects.
Dielman said he is scheduled to get his second dose on Feb. 26.
