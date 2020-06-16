Baker City will be reopening playgrounds at two neighborhood parks this afternoon, as well as the Lions Club exercise zone along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
The playgrounds are at Cedar Acres Park, in northwest Baker City between Park Street and Idlewood Drive east of Cedar Street, and South Baker Park north of Colorado Street just east of Highway 7.
The Lions Club exercise zone, which includes several pieces of exercise equipment, is along the Adler Parkway at H Street, just east of the Powder River bridge.
Joyce Bornstedt, who oversees parks for the city, said signs will be posted at all three sites to notify users that the equipment won’t be sanitized and that visitors should wash or sanitize their hands before and after play, and to practice social distancing.
Restrooms at the city’s largest park, Geiser-Pollman, and at Central Park will open Wednesday morning.
Central Park is beside the Adler Parkway between Washington and Valley avenues.
Signs at both restrooms will note that the facilities will be cleaned only once per day and that users will need to provide their own hand sanitizer. Bornstedt said the city is required to post signs for facilities that aren't cleaned at least two times per day.
Playgrounds at Geiser-Pollman, including the all-abilities playground under construction, will remain closed for at least the next two weeks or so.
Bornstedt said she hopes to finish the all-abilities playground around July 1, depending on when crews are available for concrete work.
The older playground, built in May 2014, is also closed so workers can repair the artificial turf, and concrete pouring and bench and sign installation will also affect that playground.
