Oregon health officials on Wednesday added Baker County to a “watch list” due to recent coronavirus cases in the county, but the designation will not cause any additional restrictions.
Eight other counties, including Baker County’s neighbors Union and Malheur counties, were placed on the watch list in early July.
Baker County’s case total is 13, with no new cases reported on Wednesday. No county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19.
OHA officials based the decision to add Baker County to the watch list on the 12 cases ported between June 30 and July 14, according to a press release from the county.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said in the press release:
“While being added to the watch list is not a surprise based on the increase in cases over the last few weeks, it’s important that the community know that the Health Department has been able to contact each of the individuals who are positive cases and their close contacts, and isolation and quarantine have been implemented to try to prevent further spread. We’re in frequent communication with the individuals who tested positive. Each of the positive cases has been traced back to another positive case, and while not all of the positive cases are related to one another, the cases are happening in small clusters. The best thing the community can do to prevent further cases and additional restrictions is follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines: stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash, wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of distance between you and others who aren’t members of your household. It’s up to all of us to take care of our community and protect the progress we’ve made to be in Phase 2.”
Being placed on the watch list does not change any of the current restrictions on businesses or gatherings, but it does prioritize the county for state support for things like testing, case investigation/contact tracing help, and Personal Protective Equipment.
The Oregon Health Authority’s website explains that “sporadic” transmission is cases that do not have a clear epidemiological link to other outbreaks or clusters of infections. In Baker County’s case, the Health Department has identified clusters of infections. Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks, until their sporadic case count drops below a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 in population, or is less than 5 cases in the previous two weeks.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said one benefit of being on the watch list is that it “allows us to go to the head of the line for testing” as well as other support from the state.
The county will remain on the watch list for at least 3 weeks. It will be removed from the list if there are fewer than five new cases in the last 2 weeks of that period.
According to the OHA’s weekly COVID-19 report issued Wednesday afternoon, as of Sunday night 10 of Baker County’s COVID-19 cases were residents who live in the 97814 ZIP code.
That includes Baker City, parts of Baker Valley, Sumpter Valley, Bowen Valley and Keating Valley.
At the time the report was compiled, Baker County had 12 cases.
The two cases not attributed to residents of the 97814 ZIP code can’t be definitively linked to any other ZIP code in Baker County because OHA does not list separate case totals for ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents.
OHA aggregates cases statewide in ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents “to protect patient privacy,” according to the agency.
The county’s 13th case, announced Tuesday, is not included in the weekly OHA report.
