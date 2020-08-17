The first Baker County resident to die from COVID-19 was a resident at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City, the Baker County Health Department announced Monday afternoon.
The resident, who was not identified, had underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from the Health Department.
“I really hoped this wouldn’t happen in our community,” Nancy Staten, the Health Department administrator, said in a press release. “My heart goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of this individual, and we at the Health Department all extend our deepest sympathies. This is a sad reality of how COVID-19 can affect those at high risk, and as a community, we are responsible for protecting each other.”
Deanna Smith, regional director of operations for Concepts in Community Living, which manages Meadowbrook Place, said “our thoughts and prayers are with the family. This is a very sad day for our community.”
At least 10 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Meadowbrook. County officials haven’t said whether all were residents or whether some staff members tested positive.
