Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Friday afternoon that he’s optimistic the county will be able to start phase 1 of its economic reopening plan “no later than May 15.”
“I’m hoping we’re going to get the go-ahead before then,” Bennett said following a conference call with officials from Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
“I’m pretty excited.”
Baker County submitted its 15-page, three-phase plan to the governor’s office on April 24.
Link to the plan: https://www.bakercountycovid19.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Baker-County-Business-Reopening-24April2020.pdf
The plan calls for some businesses to reopen during the first phase, with restaurants and bars to follow in the second phase within two weeks.
The governor announced during a press conference Friday morning that she hopes rural counties with few or no confirmed cases of the coronavirus could start to reopen businesses and allow other activities on May 15.
As of Friday afternoon, Baker County was one of four of the state’s 36 counties with no confirmed cases.
The other counties are Gilliam, Lake and Wheeler.
A total of 80 Baker County residents have been tested for the virus, according to the Baker County Health Department. Seventy-five of those were negative, and five tests were pending as of Friday afternoon.
Brown said state officials are working on reopening plans for urban areas and for counties with more than five confirmed cases.
Among counties neighboring Baker, Union County has four confirmed cases, Malheur County has 10, and Wallowa and Grant counties one each.
Bennett said officials in the governor’s office were impressed with Baker County’s reopening plan, although the county will be making some “tweaks” to the document.
He said he hadn’t yet met with the county’s management team to talk about the details.
Bennett said county officials will strive to get approval from Brown to start the county’s plan before May 15.
He said he was pleased to learn that the governor’s office will be more flexible than he expected in some issues. For instance, the county’s plan calls for moving from the first phase to the second, and from the second to the third, in two weeks, or possibly sooner, if the county does not have more than eight positive tests during a one-week period.
Bennett said state officials told the county that it’s possible that multiple confirmed cases, if they were all members of one household, could be counted as a single case for purposes of the reopening plan.
Bennett has emphasized how vital it is for the county to begin reopening its economy.
More than 550 county residents have filed for unemployment benefits over the past six weeks.
The county plan’s overview notes that although social distancing, business closures and other precautions have helped Baker County avoid any confirmed cases, the “heartache, despair, uncertainty and fear caused by the efforts to slow or stop the spread of this terrible disease through the shutdown of non-essential business and commerce is another matter. At this point, with the favorable health condition that exists in Baker County, relative to COVID-19, the devastating economic impact to the county seems even more extreme, and relief to these aspects of the effects of the disease require as much attention as continuing disease mitigation effects.”
When the first phase of the county’s plan begins, restaurants would continue to be limited to offering takeout and delivery, and bars would remain closed.
Nonessential retail businesses that have been closed since mid-March could reopen, as could a group the plan describes as the “professional/personal services group,” which includes beauticians, barbers, accountants and lawyers.
Those businesses would have to ensure their patrons maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, and employees would need to do “frequent cleaning of commonly touched surfaces.”
Businesses in the professional/personal services group would have to schedule appointments with clients, and those appointment logs would allow a team based at the Baker County Health Department to employ “contact tracing,” a method used, in the case of a confirmed case of the virus, to identify people who the infected person could have infected.
During the second phase, restaurants and bars could reopen, provided they maintain social distancing and reduce capacity to about 50% of normal by blocking alternate booths or tables or making similar changes.
Theaters, churches and swimming pools could reopen with social distancing and frequent cleaning of commonly touched surfaces.
The county would continue to urge people to follow social distancing, including in groups of more than 10 people. People should avoid gatherings of more than 50 people unless they wear cloth face masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.