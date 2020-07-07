Baker County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the county's total to 10.
Today's cases were the first new infections in the county since Saturday.
Baker County's first COVID-19 case was announced May 6. The county didn't have another confirmed case until June 30, then three cases were reported. Two cases were reported on July 3, and one case on July 4.
Today Baker County officials announced one confirmed case in early afternoon, and two additional positive tests this evening.
Investigators from the Baker County Health Department are tracing all of the cases.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday that none of the six people who tested positive last week has been hospitalized.
