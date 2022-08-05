Baker County’s COVID-19 situation changed little during July compared with June.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 116 cases of the virus in the county during July.
That’s five fewer cases than in June.
Both months had more cases than the combined total of 76 cases during May (49), April (13) and March (14).
After a monthly record of 646 cases in January 2022 during the omicron surge, Baker County’s case rate plummeted to 230 during February and then dropped even more rapidly during March.
According to OHA, three county residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since July 1, bringing the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 53.
The county had two reported deaths between mid-March and June 30.
Neither the state nor the county has released age, gender or other information about the three deaths since July 1.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community level to high for Baker County on June 30, and it remains at that level.
Ten of Oregon’s 35 other counties are also at the high level based on CDC criteria, which include the case rate and hospital admission rate per 100,000 residents.
Union, Wallowa, Umatilla and Morrow counties are also at the high level. Grant County is at the medium level.
The CDC recommends these precautions for counties at high level:
• Wear a mask indoors in public.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
Oregon has no current requirements for wearing masks.
Oregon health officials say the number of cases significantly underestimates the actual level of transmission because of the prevalence of home testing, the results of which don’t have to be reported.
Baker County’s number of reported tests dropped during July, to a daily average of about 18 tests, compared with about 27 per day on average during June.
The Baker County Health Department has home testing kits and vaccines, and can answer questions related to COVID-19.
The health department’s phone number is 541-523-8211. The office is at 2200 Fourth St.
