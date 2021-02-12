Despite snow showers and temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, 300 Baker County residents, most of them age 80 or older, received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning, Feb. 12 at Baker High School.
The mass vaccination clinic was the largest in the county since the first doses arrived in mid-December.
“I think the testing site was a good training exercise, because we kind of got a feel for at least the outside part,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
About 50 people — 25 from the county and 25 volunteers — helped guide residents through the process.
Starting Monday, Feb. 8, the county used a call center and its website to schedule appointments for people 80 and older, who became eligible for their first dose on Feb. 8 based on state priority guidelines.
Bennett, who has served as the county’s incident commander throughout the pandemic, said people started arriving at BHS at 8 a.m. on Friday.
“They want the shots,” he said.
The city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course, which is managed by Anthony Lakes, donated the use of nine golf carts for the event, allowing staff and volunteers to drivepeople from their vehicles in the BHS parking lot to the entrance.
Once inside, people had an escort to help them through the process.
“It’s kind of complex,” Bennett said.
Because of the size of the event, employees from multiple county departments, including the watermaster’s office, assisted, he said.
LeAnne Bourne, office manager at the Baker County Health Department, said employees entered patient information into the state’s immunization site.
Nancy Staten, the Health Department director, said officials have been planning the event for three weeks.
Bennett said more than 1,000 people phoned the county’s call center this week inquiring about vaccinations.
“We did the 80 (year-old) plus, and then we’re also doing some educators,” Staten said.
Teachers, childcare providers and employees at early learning centers have been eligible for the vaccine since late January, and Staten has said that the county will continue to try to inoculate everyone from those groups who want the vaccine even as older residents also become eligible.
“I think for the most part people are really excited to come get their vaccine,” Staten said. “They’ve been waiting and they’ve been very patient and so, most people are really anxious to get the vaccine. I think that’s a positive.”
Staten said Friday’s clinic is part of the county’s ongoing effort to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible. The county is working with its partners, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, which had a clinic for about 70 people in the 80-plus age group on Thursday, Feb. 11, and the Pine Eagle Clinic in Halfway.
Once people received their first dose in the BHS gym, nursing staff had them wait for 15 minutes to ensure none had side effects.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing, I’m very grateful,” said Maureen Beverlin, who received her first dose. “I just wish everyone could get it now.
“I think it’s wonderful, it’s a testament to science and how quickly we can overcome such adversity,” said Sarah Cuddy, who also was vaccinated Friday. “So, it’s an exciting day.”
The nurses who administered the vaccine were also excited.
“I think it’s been awesome, finally getting the vaccines in and being able to come here today and have this clinic, getting everybody vaccinated,” Tracy Lovisone said.
Alicia Hills, the Health Department’s nursing supervisor, agreed.
“This has been great to work together as a group and get everything set up,” Hills said. “The partnership between the school and the County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, the Health Department, everybody partnering together to put this together. It’s been a great experience and it’s a lot of fun.”
People who are vaccinated receive a card listing when they’re scheduled to receive their second dose, about 28 days later with the Moderna vaccine.
Staten has said in previous interviews that second doses are allocated separately from first doses, to ensure people don’t have to wait for the second dose.
In addition to the Health Department, hospital and Pine Eagle Clinic, the pharmacies at Baker City’s Albertsons and Safeway stores each received 100 doses of vaccine this week.
People can try to schedule an appointment online at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19 and www.safeway.com/COVID-19. Starting Feb. 15, people 75 and older will be eligible according to state guidelines.
“We have definitely seen a lot of interest,” said Christal McKay, pharmacy manager at the Safeway store. “Many of our regular customers, especially those who are high-risk or elderly, have been checking in routinely. Because of this high level of interest, we are very excited to be able to soon begin our vaccinations in Baker City.”
The Baker City stores will add appointments as vaccine doses are available, said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for the company that owns both Safeway and Albertsons stores.
Jayson Jacoby of the Baker City Herald contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.