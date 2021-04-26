A group of Baker County employees and volunteers were prepared to help more than 1,100 people get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, April 24 at the Fairgrounds.
The workers ended up spending far more time waiting than they did inoculating.
A total of 62 people showed up for the free, drive-thru vaccination clinic, which was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Mark Bennett, a county commissioner and the county’s incident commander during the pandemic.
“It was extremely disappointing,” Bennett said on Monday morning, April 26, after the county inoculated just one-half of one percent of the residents who could have received their first of two doses.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said last week that the county had 1,160 doses available for Saturday’s clinic, the first drive-thru event of its kind in the county.
Bennett said the total of 62 inoculations actually underestimates, slightly, the benefits to Baker County, which is below average among Oregon counties for vaccination rate. Of the 35 other counties, 19 have a higher vaccination rate per 10,000 residents than Baker County, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
That’s because a few of the people who got their first dose Saturday don’t even live in the county.
Or in Oregon, for that matter.
Bennett said a few non-Oregonians — one from Hawaii, one from Arizona and one from California — saw the sign advertising the clinic and pulled into the Fairgrounds.
Fortunately, Bennett said, county officials didn’t have to discard any of the doses.
“We were really careful,” he said.
Once a 10-dose vial is opened, all the doses have to be used within several hours.
During previous vaccination clinics at Baker High School, the Health Department scheduled appointments with people who signed up in advance. The county administered more than 700 doses at two separate clinics.
Bennett said he can’t explain why so few people turned out Saturday.
He said both state and federal officials urged Baker County to schedule the drive-thru clinic on a Saturday, the idea being that having the event on a weekend would be more convenient for people who work on weekdays. Also, people didn’t even have to get out of their car to get the vaccine.
Bennett said he doesn’t expect the county will schedule another drive-thru clinic.
Instead, the county will continue to schedule appointments for people who sign up online at www.bakercountycovid19.com or by calling 541-523-0015.
Everyone 18 and older is eligible, and Bennett said the county is working to schedule appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds, who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which also requires two doses.
Bennett reminded residents that pharmacies at Safeway, Albertsons, Bi-Mart and Rite Aid also are making vaccine appointments.
He said the Pfizer vaccine could potentially be approved for people as young as 12 within the next week or so, with parental approval, and if that happens the county will have Pfizer doses available for ages 12 to 18.
Bennett, who participated in a conference call with state officials on Friday, April 23, said the county’s vaccination rate likely will help determine when it’s no longer subject to risk levels and the associated restrictions that have harmed many local businesses over the past year.
Staten said the county remains ready to administer vaccines.
“I see vaccination as the key tool to move us out of this situation and stop the virus’ spread,” she said. “We’re doing, and will continue to do, everything we can to make it easy for everyone to get a vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.