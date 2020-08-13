Baker County has the second-lowest per capita testing rate for COVID-19 among Oregon’s 36 counties.
According to a report from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued Wednesday, 1,115 county residents had been tested for the virus.
That’s a rate of 6,629 per 100,000 people, based on the county’s estimated population of 16,800.
Only Curry County has a lower testing rate, of 4,813 per 100,000. Curry County, on the southern Oregon Coast, has had 1,107 residents tested from a population of 23,000.
Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department, said Tuesday that Baker County’s testing total reflects in part the number of people who have come to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City or another health provider and had symptoms that meet the OHA criteria for testing.
The state agency suggests people contact a health care provider, to be assessed for a possible test, if they have COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, or if they have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive.
Health officials define close contact as being within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes or more consecutively.
Both Staten and Alicia Hills, the Health Department’s nursing supervisor, have said that some people identified as close contacts with a person who tested positive, but who did not themselves have symptoms, have been asked to self-quarantine but have not also been tested unless they developed symptoms.
Staten said Tuesday that although she would like to see more county residents tested, she doesn’t believe that the relative scarcity of tests is obscuring a large number of infected but nonsymptomatic residents.
If that had been the case, Staten said she would have expected the people with no symptoms to have spread the virus. That would have led to more people visiting their doctor because they had symptoms, and thus more people being tested and, ultimately, more positive tests.
Baker County’s case total as of Wednesday was 45 — that includes at 41 people who tested positive as well as four “presumptive” cases. The five cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday are positive tests, not presumptive cases, Staten said.
Presumptive cases are people who have COVID-19 symptoms and have had close contact with a person who tested positive, but who themselves have either tested negative or have not been tested.
