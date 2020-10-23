An 83-year-old man who died Oct. 18 is the third Baker County resident whose death was related to COVID-19, and the first since August, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Baker County Health Department announced Thursday.
The man, who was not identified, tested positive for the virus on Oct. 4, and he died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
The man had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
In a press release Thursday, Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said: “I want to extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to the friends and family. This is such a difficult announcement to make. Please stay diligent about taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, it’s absolutely our community’s best defense.”
Although the rate of new COVID-19 cases statewide has been increasing — including a record daily total of 550 cases on Thursday, Oct. 22 — Baker County’s trend has been the opposite.
From Oct. 10-23, a period of 14 days, the county reported three new cases, one each on Oct. 6, 20 and 22.
For the week Oct. 11-17, a total of 93 COVID-19 tests were done in Baker County, and only one of those was positive, according to OHA.
For the week starting Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, the test total was 62, with two of those positive. The total number of tests for the current week will increase, as the figures typically lag several days behind.
Since the pandemic started in March, the county has had 114 cases — 100 people who tested positive, and 14 “presumptive” cases. Presumptive cases are people who have not tested positive but who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and had close contact with someone who did test positive.
The vast majority of the county’s cases — 103, as of Oct. 18 — are residents in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City.
No one was being treated for COVID-19 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Baker City as of Oct. 18.
