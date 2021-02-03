Baker County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at six, after a 59-year-old man died on Feb. 1, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The man, who tested positive on the same day he died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, had underlying medical conditions, according to the state agency.
The man is the youngest victim of the pandemic. The five people who died previously after contracting the virus were all older than 80.
The most recent death was an 85-year-old man who died on Dec. 21. A 95-year-old man died on Nov. 26, an 83-year-old man died on Oct. 18, a 90-year-old man died on Aug. 21, and an 82-year-old woman died on Aug. 16. All had underlying medical conditions.
