With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the Baker County Health Department is working with more people who are sick now than at any other time during the pandemic.
According to a press release sent out Thursday, Aug. 12, Baker County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Eric Lamb, is concerned about the health of the community and what this means for Baker County’s schools, workforce and businesses.
“Baker County has fared better than many other areas of the state and nation. The number of hospitalizations or transfers to other hospitals have been around 50, and unfortunately, there have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths. However, right now we are seeing a spike in cases and hospitalizations that threatens to overwhelm hospital capacity,” said Lamb in the press release.
The spike in cases has increased the rate of local hospitalizations. Lamb attributes the surge in cases to the County’s low vaccination rate, which the Oregon Health Authority reports at 47.3% of residents 18 and older.
“If we had gotten to an 80% vaccination rate, the pandemic would be over for us right now,” said Lamb in the press release.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 670 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Oregon Thursday, the highest number at any time during the pandemic.
Lamb said this is a call to action.
“First, absolutely stay home if you’re sick, don’t pass illness to others. Second, get vaccinated. The virus will keep mutating and spreading until we eliminate potential carriers,” said Lamb in the press release.
Lamb said he likes to think of it like fighting a wildfire.
“Unless we remove the fuel in front of the fire, it will keep burning. Widespread vaccination is the quickest way that we can stop this virus. Natural immunity will take another 3-5 years or more for this virus to burn out — if it doesn’t keep mutating. Third, wash your hands often, and fourth, wear a face covering indoors to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to others,” said Lamb in the press release.
Lamb recommends everyone 12 and older get vaccinated.
Baker County provides transportation services for those needing assistance to access vaccination and testing.
Lamb said he has heard concerns about the vaccine approval process being sped up.
“President Donald Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed to bypass bureaucratic red tape to get these vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. What was not rushed was the clinical trials and studies,” said Lamb in the press release.
According to the press release, full FDA approval is expected in September for the Pfizer vaccine, with the other two vaccines closely thereafter.
“Help keep our kids in school, get our workforce back to work and our economy moving forward. Consider getting vaccinated,” said Lamb in the press release.
To take advantage of these services contact the Baker County Health Department at 541-523-8211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.