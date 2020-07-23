Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in May invited 950 randomly selected Baker County households to participate in an OHSU-led study related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, 27 residents have agreed to take their temperature daily and upload the results, along with any potential COVID-19 symptoms, to a secure website.
The study, titled “Key to Oregon,” is designed to estimate the prevalence of the virus throughout the state to give state and local officials more information about the disease.
Invitations were sent to addresses randomly picked from the postal database.
Lead researcher Jackie Shannon said the study organizers purposely emphasized rural areas for the random invitations to better understand how the virus might be affecting places where testing has been less prevalent.
“This study would give us data we could provide to policy makers so that places that haven’t been hit by COVID-19 could reopen faster,” Shannon said.
The study asks residents to spend less than 10 minutes a day to report their temperature and other symptoms on a secure website. OHSU will mail Bluetooth thermometers to people on request.
If during the study respondents have symptoms that they report and that meet the threshold of symptoms for COVID-19, they will also be able to request a free testing kit.
Statewide, 150,000 Oregonians were invited to enroll, and nearly 9,000 have, putting the response rate at just under 6%. In Baker County, the response rate is under 3%, and researchers are hoping more people sign up to help better understand COVID-19 in rural areas.
Shannon also said that researchers are working with community organizations and partners to help get the word out about the importance of volunteering. OHSU sent a second round of mail invitations to households that didn’t respond to the first mailing.
If you lost your invitation but are interested in enrolling, researchers ask that you send an email to KeyStudy@ohsu.edu. Those who are interested in following the study’s progress can also learn more at https://www.ohsu.edu/key-to-oregon.
“We are deeply grateful to those willing to volunteer their time to this important work,” Shannon said. “Each person who spends less than 10 minutes a day on this study will help us better understand how the virus is affecting Oregonians. If you were randomly selected, please consider taking part to help your community stay open.”
