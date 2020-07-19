The Baker County Library District reopened its buildings today, but with limits on the number of patrons and other restrictions related to COVID-19.
The main library, at 2400 Resort St. in Baker City, will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The libraries, which had closed on March 18, reopened on June 15 but closed again two days later following the large outbreak in Union County and a significant number of cases in Malheur County.
In a written message on the Library District’s website — www.bakerlib.org — Library Director Perry Stokes encouraged patrons to continue to use the drive-thru window option at the Baker City library, or curbside service at libraries in other cities, to pick up reserved items.
“Coming into the library should be a last resort when seeking our services,” Stokes wrote.
The drive-thru window at the Baker City library is open during regular library hours. Patrons can reserve items through the district’s website.
Restrictions in place now at libraries:
• Patrons required to wear a face covering indoors, unless younger than 12 and supervised by a parent, guardian or caregiver who is wearing a covering.
• Patrons must use hand sanitizer when they enter.
• Children under age 12 must be accompanied by responsible caregiver 16 or older.
• Persons unable to wear a mask will be provided outdoor drive-up/curbside service.
• Visitor occupancy limited to 8.
• Visitation time is limited (timed session passes issued at front desk upon entry).
• Public restrooms, meeting rooms and drinking fountains are closed.
• Seating is restricted.
• No food or drink.
Stokes, in his message, wrote, regarding the reopening: “This move is not without trepidation. Our employees are highly aware that this is not just an ‘enter at your own risk’ situation; it’s an ‘enter at our collective risk’ situation.”
“COVID-19 is present in our community and is particularly life-threatening to those who have underlying conditions that make them especially vulnerable to severe illness from this virus,” Stokes wrote. “Some of our staff and many of our library users are in that risk category.
“Everyone is feeling the fatigue from this unforeseen state of affairs,” Stokes wrote. “But we also know our community needs as much service as we can provide within the parameters allowed. We cannot be locked down indefinitely, but we cannot afford to diminish our vigilance in any way whatsoever. At a recent virtual meeting, library staff voted (nearly unanimously) in favor of re-opening with our system of safety measures in place.”
Stokes said the district is working to upgrade ventilation systems in all buildings.
Limited computer use
Due to demand and limited devices, computer use will be limited to 60 minutes a day. Sets of keyboard, mouse and other peripheral devices will need to be checked out from the service desk prior to use and returned when the session is finished so everything can be sanitized.
A laptop computer is available for use at a cart outside the library for patrons unable to wear a mask. Please call ahead to reserve this workstation, at 541-523-6419.
There is also a computer dedicated to applying for government benefits (e.g. unemployment), tax filing, Census participation, or other civil services.
Low risk from library materials
All returned items are sanitized with a combination of ultraviolet germicidal light (UV-C) plus a quarantine period of 7 days before getting checked in. The quarantine period alone allows ample time for any existing virus hazard on the inside of an item to fade out. New studies indicate that a quarantine period of 3 days is sufficient for books. Five days of quarantine is a recommended best practice for hard plastic materials like DVDs, Stokes wrote in his online message.
