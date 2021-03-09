Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Baker County will move from the lowest of Oregon's four risk levels to the second-lowest starting Friday, March 12.
The county will be in the moderate-risk category for two weeks, March 12-25.
Baker County has been at the lowest of the risk levels since Feb. 12.
But during the most recent two-week measuring period, which determines the risk level, the county recorded 44 new cases. To remain at the lowest risk, Baker County must have 29 or fewer cases during the two-week period.
To qualify for moderate risk, the county can have between 30 and 44 new cases.
Had the county had 45 or more new cases, it could have moved into the high-risk category, which has more severe restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants and other businesses and activities.
Differences in restrictions between the lowest and moderate categories include:
Restaurants and bars
• Lowest risk: Indoor dining up to 50% of capacity; up to eight diners per table; midnight closing time
• Moderate risk: Indoor dining up to 50% of capacity or 100 total people, including staff, whichever is fewer; up to six diners per table; 11 p.m. closing time
Gyms, fitness centers, indoor pools, indoor school sports
• Lowest risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
Theaters, museums, other indoor entertainment
• Lowest risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity; midnight closing time
• Moderate risk: Maximum of 50% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; 11 p.m. closing time
Churches, funeral homes and mortuaries
• Lowest risk: Indoors, up to 75% of capacity; outdoors up to 300 people
• Moderate risk: Indoors, up to 50% of capacity or 150 people, whichever is fewer; outdoors up to 250 people
