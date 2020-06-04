Oregon officials have approved Baker County's application to start phase 2 of the reopening process Saturday, June 6.
The county received an email from the governor's office this afternoon, Commissioner Mark Bennett said at 1:35 p.m.
A total of 26 of Oregon's 36 counties are approved to move to phase 2 either Friday, Saturday or, in the case of TIllamook County, Monday, June 8, the governor's office announced in a press release.
Baker County is one of 11 counties that will enter phase 2 Saturday. The others are Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Gilliam, Harney, Josephine, Malheur, Sherman and Yamhill. The starting dates are based on the dates listed in each county's application letter, according to the governor's office.
Bennett said Baker County listed June 6, rather than June 5, because officials believed counties had to complete 21 full days in phase 1 and that the countdown started May 16.
Another 14 counties listed June 5 in their application, and that's when they will officially start phase 2. Those counties are Benton, Curry, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Linn, Morrow, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler.
