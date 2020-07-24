Baker County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 20.
Seven new cases have been reported in the past week, and 19 of the 20 cases since June 30. The county announced three new cases on Thursday.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said Friday that no one is hospitalized in Baker County for treatment of COVID-19.
“We are not seeing lots of sick people, and I think that should be an important comfort,” Bennett said.
