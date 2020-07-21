Baker County reported one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the county's total to 16.
The Baker County Health Department is investigating the case and doing contact tracing to identify anyone who might have been in close contact, during the past 14 days, with the person who was infected.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday that no one has been hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 treatment.
No deaths have been reported from the virus in Baker County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 299 new cases in Oregon today, along with seven deaths. The total of new cases did not include Baker County's latest case. It does include the two cases the county reported on Monday.
