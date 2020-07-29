Baker County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic started to 25 cases.
Wednesday’s case was the county’s first after three straight days with no confirmed cases.
Baker County has had no deaths from the virus, and no one is hospitalized for treatment, said Holly Kerns, a public information officer for the county.
At least 19 of the county residents infected with COVID-19 live in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA)
The ZIP codes for the other cases is not known because the OHA doesn’t keep a separate tally of cases for ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents. In Baker County, only the 97814 area has more than 1,000 residents.
