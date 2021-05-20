A 74-year-old man from Baker County who died May 15 at St. Luke's Medical Center in the Boise is the 15th county resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported today, May 20.
The man, who had underlying medical conditions, tested positive on May 3.
“I’m very sorry for his family and friends’ loss," Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said. "Over a year into this pandemic, it hasn’t gotten any easier to receive a report like this. I ask that everyone stay aware that there are, and are going to continue to be, individuals who haven’t or can’t receive a vaccine. Thanks for everything you’ve done to protect our community, and please continue to make choices that protect each other.”
The death reported today was the county's first COVID-19-related death in more than a month.
A 71-year-old Baker County woman died on on April 14 at a Boise hospital, seven days after testing positive.
