Baker County reported two new cases of COVID-19 in county residents today.
The county has had 27 cases since the pandemic started, 26 of those reported since June 30.
No county resident has died from the virus, and as of Wednesday no one was hospitalized in the county as a result of the disease.
Today's two cases are not reflected on the Oregon Health Authority's daily report, which lists the Baker County total at 25.
A total of 883 Baker County residents have had negative tests for COVID-19, according to the Health Authority. That's a positive test rate of slightly less than 3%.
Among Oregon's 35 other counties, eight have had fewer reported cases of the virus than Baker. Those counties are: Curry (14 cases), Gilliam (3), Grant (2), Harney (8), Sherman (8), Tillamook (24), Wallowa (8) and Wheeler (0).
Of those eight cases, two have populations larger than Baker County's 16,800. Those are Tillamook (26,500) and Curry (23,000).
