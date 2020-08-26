Baker County has reported its second death related to COVID-19.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Baker County resident who died was a 90-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died Aug. 21 at his residence.
A press release today from the Baker County Health Department reads:
Baker County was deeply saddened to receive notice of a second COVID-19 related death in the county. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
“I want the family and friends of this person to know that the Health Department extends our deepest sympathy for your loss. This situation is very serious for many Baker County residents, and I ask everyone in our community to take the steps recommended by public health to prevent spreading the virus.” says Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department Director.
To protect the privacy and well-being of the family, and to maintain compliance with health information privacy regulations, no further information about the individual will be released by the County. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.
The Health Department did not say whether the second death is connected to the outbreak of coronavirus at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City. Holly Kerns, a public information officer for the county, said the information about the county's first COVID-19-related death, announced on Aug. 16, which was a Meadowbrook resident, was supplied by the company that operates the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.