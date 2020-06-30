Three more Baker County residents have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county’s number of cases to four.
The three new cases, reported today, follow the initial confirmed case reported May 6.
The Baker County Health Department is investigating the new cases, and contact tracers will be trying to get in touch with people who might have been in close contact in the past 14 days with any of three people who tested positive.
“While additional cases were not unexpected, this is a good reminder to isolate yourself at home if you become sick with a fever or cough to help prevent the spread of illness,” Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, said in a press release Tuesday. “If you are not sick you can still help prevent the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask or face shield, and good hand hygiene. Following these guidelines helps protect the whole community.”
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said Tuesday that he was not surprised that the county had additional infections.
He pointed out that among the counties bordering Baker County, Union County has had 337 cases of the virus, the majority of those connected to an Island City church, and Malheur County has had 108 cases.
“It certainly wasn’t unexpected,” Bennett said of the three confirmed cases. “I was delighted we made it as long as we did (with only one case).”
The Baker County Health Department did not release any details about the three cases, including whether any of the three people was or had been hospitalized.
The Health Department asks that people ensure they have voicemail in case they are called by a contact tracer.
