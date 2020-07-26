Baker County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one late on Friday. Saturday's total of three cases tied for July 7 for the highest single-day total since the pandemic started.
The county's total number of cases is 24. Of those, 23 have been announced since June 30.
See more in Tuesday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
