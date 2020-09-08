After a two-week downward trend in COVID-19 cases, Baker County reported eight new cases on Sunday, tying Aug. 14 for the highest one-day total.
The county recorded seven cases on Aug. 21.
After tallying 25 new cases from Aug. 9-22, including 16 at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City, the county had four residents test positive, out of 64 tested, the week of Aug. 23-29, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Baker County Health Department had not announced as of Monday afternoon whether or not the eight new cases Sunday were tied to a single location or were considered sporadic cases, ones without a known origin.
Health Department officials are investigating the cases and doing contact tracing to identify people who might have been in close contact with any of those who tested positive, said Holly, Kerns, a public information officer for the county.
On Thursday Gov. Kate Brown removed Baker County from the state’s “watch list” of counties, in part because the county’s rate of community spread of the virus had declined. The county has had 86 cases since the pandemic started in March. Two county residents’ deaths are connected to COVID-19, according to the state.
