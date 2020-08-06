Baker County added one case of COVID-19 today, bringing the county's total cases, since the pandemic started, to 37.
Of those, 36 have been reported since June 30.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) doesn't track the number of people who have recovered at a county level, but the agency's most weekly report did not include any COVID-19 patients being treated at Baker County's only hospital, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
No one has died from the virus in Baker County.
As of today, a total of 1,011 county residents have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the OHA. That's about 6% of the county's population of 16,800.
Priscilla Lynn, CEO of Saint Alphonsus in Baker City, said the hospital had adequate supplies of tests based on current demand.
Lynn recommends residents who have COVID-19-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache or muscle aches, to visit the hospital's curbside drive-in evaluation clinic at the southeast side of the hospital, on Midway Drive just south of Pocahontas Road.The clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
She said there has been an increase in visits to the clinic over the past several weeks.
Lynn said Saint Alphonsus continues to participate in an OHA program designed to test up to 15 people per week who have no symptoms but visit the hospital's emergency room for a different reason.
"We have a target to collect 15 samples from asymptomatic patients who have a visit in our emergency room each week but are finding that we have fewer volunteers for the study than expected," Lynn said. "We are working with OHA to find ways to increase the volume of samples from our community testing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.