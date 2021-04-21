After a two-week reprieve, Baker County’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases will result in more severe restrictions on some businesses and events starting Friday, April 23.
The county’s risk level, under Oregon Health Authority guidelines, will rise from the lowest of the four levels to the second-highest, designated as “high” risk, for the first time in more than two months.
(“Extreme” risk is at the top of that list.)
Baker County will remain at the high risk level through at least May 6, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday afternoon, April 20.
The county has been at either the lowest or the moderate risk level (one level above lowest risk) since Feb. 12.
The move to high risk restricts restaurants, bars, fitness centers and theaters to 25% of indoor capacity, or a maximum of 50 people, including employees, whichever is fewer.
Under the lowest risk level, those businesses have a capacity of 50%.
The county would have qualified to move to the extreme risk level starting April 9 based on the 79 new cases recorded between March 21-April 3. The threshold for extreme risk level was 60 new cases during a two-week period.
But in March the governor announced a change to the risk level system that allowed some counties, including Baker, to remain at the lowest risk level for an additional two-week “caution period.”
That caution period was April 3-17.
Baker County recorded 79 more new cases over the two weeks.
But the governor also decided that no county would move to the extreme risk — which prohibits indoor dining in restaurants and bars, among other restrictions — so long as there are fewer than 300 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 statewide. As of Tuesday, there were 255 COVID patients being treated in hospitals across the state.
That means Baker County will move to high risk rather than extreme on Friday.
Brown said 11 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including Baker, would previously have moved to extreme risk but for the addition of the statewide hospitalization threshold.
Among the effects on local businesses and events when Baker County moves from lowest to high risk:
Restaurants, bars, theaters and indoor gyms and fitness centers, and swimming pools
The current limit of 50% capacity goes to 25% of capacity or 50 total people, including employees, whichever is fewer. Restaurants, bars and theaters must close at 11 p.m., instead of the current midnight.
Terry McQuisten, owner of the Eltrym Theater, said the move to high risk will require only a slight reduction in capacity at Baker County’s only moviehouse.
“We were already limiting our admissions more than was required, so it won’t be too bad,” McQuisten said.
The Eltrym, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened for about two months last fall before closing again when the state tightened restrictions in mid-November, reopened on March 5.
McQuisten said she planned to limit ticket sales to 30% or 40% of capacity for each of the Eltrym’s three screens to ensure enough space between patrons inside the theater spaces.
Tyler Brown, who owns Barley Brown’s Brew Pub and Tap House, separate restaurants on Main Street, said the restriction to 25% of capacity won’t have a major effect on the number of diners in the pub because to comply with the 6-foot social distancing requirement, he’s already had to remove tables, limiting the capacity.
The biggest challenge with the 50-person limit, based on his experience with that limit this winter, is that in some cases customers who are waiting for a table have to wait outside to avoid exceeding the limit.
“That’s the biggest struggle we’ve had,” Brown said.
Although warmer spring weather makes it more likely that customers will wait outside until a table is available, Brown said the restriction frustrates some people to the point that they just leave.
“We turn away so many people,” he said.
Ramona Webb, manager of the Golden Crown restaurant in Baker City, said the business does a lot of to-go and delivery orders, and she expects that percentage to increase with the tighter limits on indoor dining.
Webb said the Golden Crown plans to open its outdoor dining patio soon. For counties at high risk, there is a limit of six people per party or table, from no more than two households, for both indoor and outdoor dining.
Retail stores, including grocery stores
The current limit of 75% of capacity drops to 50%.
Outdoor recreation, including K-12 sports
The current limit of 300 people drops to 75.
Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District, said the reduced capacity will require the district to impose more limits on spectators, and visiting teams won’t be allowed to have fans.
Lisa Britton of the Baker City Herald contributed to this story.
