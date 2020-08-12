Baker County tallied three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after reporting two new cases on Tuesday.
The county’s total rose to 45, said Holly Kerns, a public information officer for Baker County.
The county’s seven cases since Sunday ties for the third-most in any week since the pandemic started, according to statistics from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA compiles weekly county totals from Sunday through Saturday. Baker County’s highest weekly total was nine cases from July 26 through Aug. 1.
From June 28 to July 4, the county reported eight new cases. From July 19-25 there were seven cases reported.
No Baker County resident has died from the virus, according to OHA reports.
The agency’s most recent weekly detailed report, which includes statistics through 11 p.m. on Aug. 9, showed that there were no patients being treated for the virus at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
Kerns said Wednesday that she believes that is still the case.
Both of Tuesday’s new cases, and the three new cases reported Wednesday, involved county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, said Nancy Staten, Baker County Health Department administrator.
“We do believe there may be community spread involved, and that’s concerning when the positive cases can’t be traced back to another specific positive case,” Staten said. “I recommend everyone be aware of that, and continue to avoid large gatherings, wear face coverings in public, watch their distance from others, and wash their hands frequently.”
Of Baker County’s 45 total cases, four are “presumptive,” according to OHA. Presumptive cases involve people who had symptoms consistent with the virus and had close contact with someone who tested positive, but have not themselves tested positive.
The OHA weekly summary report also lists the number of cases — positive plus presumptive — by ZIP codes with more than 1,000 residents. In Baker County, only the 97814 area, which includes Baker City, exceeds that population. As of Sunday night, when the county’s case total was 38, there were 30 cases in the 97814 ZIP code.
Cases in ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents are combined into a single statewide total, so case counts in Baker County outside the 97814 area aren’t available.
