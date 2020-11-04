Baker County's recent surge in COVID-19 cases accelerated Wednesday, with 13 new cases reported.
That's the highest one-day total since the pandemic started in March.
The previous record of 10 new cases was set on Oct. 27.
Since Oct. 24 the county has reported 57 new confirmed or presumptive cases, bringing the total to 171.
In the past 3 days the county has recorded 27 new cases, more than in any week during the pandemic.
