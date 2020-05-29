Baker County is proposing that Gov. Kate Brown authorize theaters, bowling alleys and campgrounds to reopen, and allow more customers in restaurants and bars, during the second phase of the economic reopening plan.
Baker County, and potentially many other counties, could start that phase as soon as June 6.
In a proposal to the governor’s office, County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests that the governor, rather than have specific limits on the number of business customers or people attending gatherings, instead use the 6-foot social distancing guideline.
The idea, Bennett said Friday morning, is to give counties more flexibility.
For instance, Bennett pointed out that the larger a building, the more people it can accommodate while social distancing is maintained.
The state’s current “one-size-fits-all” approach, as Bennett describes it, fails to acknowledge those differences. The limit on gatherings under phase one is 25 people.
The county’s proposal also asks the governor to consider differences in the risk of virus transmission between indoor and outdoor events — a key issue as summer approaches and organizers of local festivals such as Miners Jubilee ponder whether to go ahead with their events.
The proposal reads: “If an attendee cap is going to be considered, please consider making that cap higher for outdoor events.”
Restaurants and bars were allowed to resume on-site dining during phase one, which Baker County started May 15.
The county’s proposal for phase two suggests allowing restaurants and bars to install “high dividers, 5 or 6 feet tall, between booths to create a barrier similar to plexiglass protectors at a cash register. This can allow more booths to safely be available.”
The county is also asking the governor to allow restaurants and bars to remain open until midnight — the current limit is 10 p.m.
The proposal also calls for truck stop restaurants to “resume flexible service hours, up to 24-hour service.”
Under the heading “recreation and entertainment,” the county’s proposal calls for allowing theaters, bowling alleys and “similar venues” to reopen “where social distancing between parties can be maintained.”
The county also asks the governor to allow “guided raft trips, jet boat trips and similar activities to resume even when social distancing cannot be maintained. If necessary, and in consultation with the industry, limit trips to parties who are together.”
The county also proposes to open skate parks, and all campgrounds.
Baker County’s Hewitt and Holcomb parks on Brownlee Reservoir near Richland are open, as are Idaho Power Company campgrounds in Hells Canyon. Some Oregon state park campgrounds opened Friday, and others are slated to open June 9.
Forest Service and BLM campgrounds remain closed.
Bennett said he’s confident Baker County will qualify for phase two. The state’s criteria include that a county has not had a “significant increase in the percentage of positive cases out of total tests in your county over the past 7 days.”
As of Friday, Baker County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. It was reported in early May.
“We’re in good shape,” Bennett said.
The county submitted its application for phase two approval to the state on Friday.
State officials have not announced specific changes in restrictions during phase two. The state asked counties to offer suggestions, which prompted Baker County to craft its proposal.
The proposal also urges the governor to consider creating a “phase 2A” that would further ease restrictions in counties, possibly including reopening swimming pools and playgrounds.
