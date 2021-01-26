Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon that Baker County will remain in the extreme-risk category for the spread of COVID-19 through at least Feb. 11.
A total of 25 of Oregon's 36 counties will be in that group from Jan. 29 through Feb. 11.
Baker County has been at extreme risk, based on the state's metrics, for all but the first two weeks of January since the state adopted the risk level system at the start of December.
Restrictions in extreme-risk counties include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.