Baker County will return to the lowest risk level for COVID-19 spread on Friday, March 26, after being at the moderate risk level since March 12.
Baker County had 24 new cases during the most recent two-week measuring period, Marc 7-20, and a test positivity rate of 2.3%.
To qualify for the lowest of the four risk levels, the county must have fewer than 30 new cases, and a positivity rate of less than 5% during the measuring period.
The differences between restrictions from the moderate to the lowest risk level include:
• For restaurants and bars, indoor dining is limited to 50% of occupancy, and they can stay open until midnight, under the lowest risk level. Under the moderate risk level, restaurants and bars have to close at 11 p.m., and indoor dining is limited to 50% or 100 total people, whichever is fewer.
• For outdoor recreation and fitness establishments and events, including middle school and high school sports, the attendance limit is 300 people in counties under the lowest risk, and 150 for counties in moderate risk.
