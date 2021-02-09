Baker County will drop to the lowest risk level for COVID-19 spread — and be subject to the least stringent state restrictions on businesses and other activities — starting Friday, Feb. 12.
That means, among other changes, that restaurants and bars can have indoor dining up to 50% of customer capacity, and gyms, fitness centers, theaters and other indoor recreation and entertainment businesses can also have up to 50% of capacity.
Baker County will be in the lower-risk category through at least Feb. 25.
The Oregon Health Authority revises risk levels for each of the state's 36 counties every two weeks.
The risk levels starting Feb. 12 are based on COVID-19 statistics from the period Jan. 24 through Feb. 6.
Baker County has been in either the extreme-risk or high-risk category since the state started the current four-tier system Dec. 3.
“I’m really glad to see our risk level drop to this lowest level," Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said. "Our businesses need this to happen, and need Baker County to stay at this level. Thank you for staying home if you’re sick, washing your hands, and taking steps to keep each other healthy. It has made a big difference, and it’s vital to protecting our community and staying open.”
See more in the Feb. 11 issue of the Baker City Herald.
