Baker County will join most of Oregon’s 35 other counties in beginning to reopen their economies Friday after receiving approval to move into phase one of the state’s reopen plan Thursday morning.
Baker County’s updated plan is available at www.bakercountycovid19.com
“Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to keep our community safe and get to where county businesses can reopen their doors,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said. “We still have a long way to go before we can fully reopen. Please continue the efforts to protect our health and our business’ vitality, because our community depends on both.”
The state COVID-19 Resources for Oregonians website, www.coronavirus.oregon.gov, explains that Phase 1 of the Reopening Oregon Plan allows limited reopening, under specific safety guidelines, of restaurants and bars for sit-down service; personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons; and in-person gatherings of up to 25 people. Counties must remain in Phase I and continue to meet the state criteria for at least 21 days before becoming eligible to advance to Phase 2. If counties begin to see significant increases in COVID-19 cases or community spread, the Oregon Health Authority will work with local public health officials to evaluate what actions should be taken. Significant growth in COVID-19 spread could necessitate a county moving back from Phase I to a stay-home status.
Baker County has had one confirmed case of coronavirus.
Some Baker City restaurants announced on their Facebook pages that they would resume in-house dining Friday morning. The Phase 1 guidelines require restaurants and bars to ensure tables are at least 6 feet apart and limit parties to 10 people. People in the same party at the same table or booth do not need to be at least 6 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.