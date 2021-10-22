breaking top story Baker County's 29th COVID-related death reported Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 61-year-old Baker County woman who died Oct. 19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise is the county's 29th COVID-19-related death.The Oregon Health Authority reported the woman's death today, Oct. 22. She tested positive on Sept. 21. The presence of underlying medical conditions has not been confirmed.“I send my condolences to her family and friends, my heart goes out to them," said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. "This report weighs heavily on us all.” Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
