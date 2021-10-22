A 61-year-old Baker County woman who died Oct. 19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise is the county's 29th COVID-19-related death.

The Oregon Health Authority reported the woman's death today, Oct. 22. She tested positive on Sept. 21. The presence of underlying medical conditions has not been confirmed.

“I send my condolences to her family and friends, my heart goes out to them," said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department. "This report weighs heavily on us all.”

