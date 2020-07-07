Baker County’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose from four to seven over the weekend, with two positive tests reported on Friday and one on Saturday.
There were no new cases recorded Sunday or Monday.
No Baker County residents have died from the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner, said Monday afternoon that none of the people who tested positive this past week has been hospitalized.
Baker County’s first case was reported on May 6, and the count remained at one for nearly 2 months.
The Baker County Health Department reported three new cases on June 30. The department is investigating all of the recent cases.
Bennett said Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City has reported an increase in the number of people coming to the hospital after they were interviewed by a contact tracer from the Health Department.
Many of those people, along with others who had potential COVID-19 symptoms, have been tested recently, Bennett said.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported that 546 Baker County residents had tested negative for the virus, up by more than 40 from late last week.
That’s 3.25% of the county’s population of about 16,800.
Bennett said those tests are diagnostic, meaning they are intended to determined whether a person is currently infected.
The OHA tally doesn’t involve antibody tests, which can determine whether a person was previously infected with the virus.
Bennett said contact tracers, who try to interview people who might have been in close contact with a person who tested positive, recommend all those who were in close contact to self-isolate, regardless of whether their test was negative.
That’s due in part to the test not being 100% reliable, Bennett said.
He said he’s heard from various sources that the test’s accuracy runs between 50% and 80%, meaning that in from half to 20% of cases a person who is infected could have a negative test result.
Gina Bennett (no relation to Mark Bennett), a Baker City resident who was tested last week after having several symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including a fever, headache and body aches, said she received her test result Monday morning, and it was negative.
However, she said the person who called her from St. Luke’s Clinic in Baker City, where she was tested, told her the test was about 70% reliable.
Bennett, 64, said she is self-isolating for at least 10 days after her symptoms resolve. She said she planned to do so regardless of the test result.
“My concern is for the community, of course,” Bennett said. “I felt it was important that I go (to be tested).”
Geographic data
It’s not possible, based on publicly available data, to pinpoint, even by ZIP code, the addresses of the six Baker County residents who recently tested positive.
The Oregon Health Authority issues a weekly report that shows positive cases by ZIP code. However, for areas with fewer than 10 cases the agency lists only the range of “1-9” rather than the actual number.
Baker County’s first confirmed case was a resident who lives in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City and much of Baker Valley.
The latest state report still shows a “1-9” range for 97814 — as it would even if all seven people who tested positive have an address in that ZIP code.
The Health Authority also doesn’t not connect positive cases to individual ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents, instead aggregating those cases.
None of Baker County’s other ZIP codes has more than 1,000 residents, so if there are any positive tests in any of those areas they wouldn’t be listed, by that ZIP code, in the report.
Concerns about weekend gatherings
Jane Lemar of Baker City said she was surprised, and upset, when she walked her dog past Geiser-Pollman Park Sunday morning and saw a group of people attending the annual God and Country worship service.
Lemar, who said she counted at least 170 people at about 10:30 a.m. and what she estimates was twice that number an hour or so later, said she was bothered by what seemed to her a lack of social distancing and very few people wearing masks.
“From my perspective it looked like everyone was clustering in groups,” Lemar said on Monday.
The statewide face mask mandate that Gov. Kate Brown announced last week doesn’t apply to outdoor gatherings.
Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which Baker County entered June 6, does limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Monday afternoon that the department hadn’t received any complaints about Sunday’s event.
Lemar sent an email listing her concerns, along with photographs she took at the park, to City Manager Fred Warner Jr. and to members of the city’s parks and recreation board.
“These people have a right to worship, no doubt, that I support,” Lemar wrote in her email. “Safely. Not gathered closely singing loudly without masks on.”
Lemar said she’s particularly worried about gatherings that could contribute to the spread of the virus because her adult daughter, Katie, who lives with her, has a rare metabolic disorder called cystinosis, is diabetic, a cancer survivor and has had a kidney transplant.
Those conditions mean Katie is in a higher risk category should she be infected with the virus, Lemar said.
Lynette Perry of Baker City Events, which puts on Sunday afternoon concerts at the park during the summer, said the events have never drawn as many as 200 people so she’s not concerned about approaching the 250-person threshold.
Several people posted comments on the Herald’s Facebook page expressing their concerns about a photograph on the newspaper’s website showing spectators sitting in bleachers at the Haines Stampede rodeo on Saturday.
Commenters said they were bothered because it appeared that fans weren’t complying with social distancing, and also that few were wearing face masks.
The Herald sent a question to the rodeo’s Facebook page, and received this response Monday afternoon: “At this time we have received nothing but positive feedback.”
