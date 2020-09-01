Baker County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has slowed over the past week.
More than one-third of the county’s 70 cases — 25 total — were reported during a 2-week period starting Aug. 9, according to the Oregon Health Authority. But since Aug. 21, when the Baker County Health Department announced seven new cases, the county has had no more than three new cases on any day, and zero cases on 4 days.
The county had no new cases reported on Sunday, with three new cases reported late Monday afternoon.
“We’re really pleased to see that case counts have dropped recently, and we of course hope to see even fewer, said Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department. “There isn’t one specific factor that we can say has led to fewer cases this week. We’re reliant on our community to prevent the spread to others by staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, and keeping 6 feet of distance — this is really the only way case counts can stay low.”
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) lists Baker County’s total as 70. That includes 63 county residents who tested positive, and seven “presumptive” cases — people who have not tested positive but who had close contact with somebody who did.
OHA attributes the deaths of two Baker County residents to COVID-19. Those are a 90-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died Aug. 21, and an 82-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 9 and died Aug. 16. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
