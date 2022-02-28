The decline in new COVID-19 cases in Baker County continues to accelerate as the omicron surge wanes.
And with cases dropping statewide, Oregon officials announced on Monday, Feb. 28, that the statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces, including schools, would end March 12, a week earlier than previously announced.
In a press release Monday, Feb. 28, the Baker School District stated that "it is expected that masks will also become optional in District schools starting Monday, March 14, 2022, the first school day following the lifting of the statewide mandate."
Gov. Kate Brown said Monday morning that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11.
“As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines,” Brown said in a statement. “On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.”
Brown had originally said that the mask mandate would end March 31, about when Oregon Health & Science University projected the state would drop below 400 daily patients in hospitals who were positive for COVID-19.
The decline in omicron-related severe cases accelerated and the date was moved last week to March 19. But on Thursday, Feb. 24, OHSU issued a forecast showing Oregon would dip below the 400-mark by March 12. The next OHSU forecast is due March 3.
Baker County’s case numbers continue to plummet
The Baker County Health Department reported 23 new cases for the week Feb. 20-26.
That’s the lowest weekly total in more than two months.
It’s also the third-lowest since July 2021, just before the delta variant became the predominant source of cases.
“It’s really uplifting,” said Mark Bennett, a Baker County commissioner and the county’s incident commander throughout the pandemic.
Although Bennett emphasized that it’s still important to try to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus, including people with compromised immune systems, he said the statistics, both at the county, state and national levels, show that “the corner has been turned it appears.”
After the omicron wave crested in Baker County the week of Jan. 16-22, with 183 cases reported, the weekly total has dropped for five straight weeks.
During that period the weekly figure has plummeted by 87.6%.
Last week’s total of 23 cases was the fewest since 22 cases the week of Dec. 12-18.
Only one other week has had fewer cases in the county since July 2021 — Oct. 31-Nov. 6, when there were 20 cases.
In addition to the number of cases, Baker County’s rate of positive tests, and its number of new cases per 100,000 population have both dropped substantially and are near the statewide average.
The county’s test positivity rate dipped from 13.2% the previous week to 7.1% from Feb. 20-26.
The statewide test positivity rate for that week was 6.1%.
Baker County’s new case rate per 100,000 population last week was 136, down from 236.5 the previous week (and a peak of 1,076 for the week Jan. 16-22). The statewide rate last week was 131.
Bennett said he feels differently about the current situation compared with the significant drop in cases that happened during the late spring and early summer of 2021, and again during the fall after the delta surge.
The biggest difference, Bennett said, is that the level of herd immunity, through vaccinations and natural infection — the latter boosted significantly by the much more contagious, but less virulent, omicron variant — is considerably higher.
He encourages people to pick up free COVID-19 testing kits — they’re available online and at the Health Department by calling 541-523-8211.
Although home test results don’t need to be reported, they can be helpful in letting people know when they should quarantine, Bennett said.
He also recommends people continue to heed the advice to stay home if they feel ill, regardless of whether they take a COVID-19 test.
Baker County’s first COVID-19 case was reported on May 6, 2020.
As of Sunday, Feb. 27, the county has had 3,178 cases, as well as 46 COVID-19-related deaths, including four during February.
Gary A. Warner of the Oregon Capital Bureau contributed to this story.
